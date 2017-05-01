Ben Affleck Moves Out of Family Home With Jennifer Garner

Just a few weeks after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced that they were filing for divorce, E! News has learned that the actor is moving out of the family home.

Moving trucks and vans were spotted outside of the family home earlier in the day.

"He found a house close by," a source tells us. "They are both excited for the next step and they are happy that they have two loving homes for the kids."

Affleck and Garner have remained extremely close since separating nearly two years ago and have maintained that co-parenting their three children is their ultimate priority.

"Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," one source told E! News back in March. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."