There is a lot of pressure on today's stars to live up to the glamour of the 2017 Met Gala.
Unlike other red carpet events, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala encourages the attendees to step out of box. For this event, fashion is an art, a spectacle worthy of a museum shelf. While this gives the most stylish an opportunity to shine, it also leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Beware fashion risk-takers!
This year, the gala committee is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons, and asked that guests give nod to the designer's impact in their outfit selection. While Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry appeared stunning in their avant garde ensembles, Daisy Ridley, Mindy Kaling and Sophie Turner just missed the mark.
Although we're loving this asymmetrical red dress on Thandie's toned figure, the floral headdress and makeup makes this look read "Day of the Dead."
Karen is pretty in pink, but her outfit selection doesn't quite align with the night's theme.
The actress looks very elegant, but this off-shoulder, glittering number losses its sparkle when compared to the show stoppers on the carpet.
This dark and stormy look had a tornado effect on the red carpet.
This high-low floral number misses the mark at the Met Gala.
Sophie's dress gives nod to the naked dress trend, but we aren't convinced.
Now, we understand the amount of effort and time that goes into each look, but if you show to the carpet with a parrot on your head, we have to call you out. It's comes with the territory of attending the highly anticipated fashion event.
