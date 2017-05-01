There is a lot of pressure on today's stars to live up to the glamour of the 2017 Met Gala.

Unlike other red carpet events, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala encourages the attendees to step out of box. For this event, fashion is an art, a spectacle worthy of a museum shelf. While this gives the most stylish an opportunity to shine, it also leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Beware fashion risk-takers!

This year, the gala committee is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons, and asked that guests give nod to the designer's impact in their outfit selection. While Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry appeared stunning in their avant garde ensembles, Daisy Ridley, Mindy Kaling and Sophie Turner just missed the mark.