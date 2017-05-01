Worst Dressed at the Met Gala 2017: Daisy Ridley, Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea & More!

ESC: Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea, 2017 Met Gala, Worst Dressed

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

There is a lot of pressure on today's stars to live up to the glamour of the 2017 Met Gala.

Unlike other red carpet events, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala encourages the attendees to step out of box. For this event, fashion is an art, a spectacle worthy of a museum shelf. While this gives the most stylish an opportunity to shine, it also leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Beware fashion risk-takers! 

This year, the gala committee is honoring Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons, and asked that guests give nod to the designer's impact in their outfit selection. While Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry appeared stunning in their avant garde ensembles, Daisy Ridley, Mindy Kaling and Sophie Turner just missed the mark.

Thandie Newton, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton

Although we're loving this asymmetrical red dress on Thandie's toned figure, the floral headdress and makeup makes this look read "Day of the Dead."

Karen Elson, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Karen Elson

Karen is pretty in pink, but her outfit selection doesn't quite align with the night's theme. 

Mindy Kaling, 2017 Met Gala, DON'T USE IN WIDGET

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

The actress looks very elegant, but this off-shoulder, glittering number losses its sparkle when compared to the show stoppers on the carpet.

Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea, 2017 Met Gala

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea

This dark and stormy look had a tornado effect on the red carpet.

Daisy Ridley, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

This high-low floral number misses the mark at the Met Gala.

Sophie Turner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner

Sophie's dress gives nod to the naked dress trend, but we aren't convinced.

Now, we understand the amount of effort and time that goes into each look, but if you show to the carpet with a parrot on your head, we have to call you out. It's comes with the territory of attending the highly anticipated fashion event.

Scroll up for the stars that missed the mark.

