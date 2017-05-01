Met Gala 2017: See All the Met Gala Arrivals!

One steep step for Hollywood's biggest names; one giant leap for fashion.

On the first Monday of May, A-list celebrities and respected designers ascended the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute for the biggest night in fashion: the Met Gala.

Expect one-of-kind gowns created just for the event—some will adhere to this year's theme—Rei Kawakubo, founder of luxury brand Comme des Garçons—more than others. Some looks will stay true to their unique sense of style (Janelle Monáe, we're looking at you). Rest assured—everybody will be dressed to the nines. Catch celebs' first impression in the arrivals gallery below!