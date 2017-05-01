Met Gala 2017: See All the Met Gala Arrivals!

One steep step for Hollywood's biggest names; one giant leap for fashion.

On the first Monday of May, A-list celebrities and respected designers ascended the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute for the biggest night in fashion: the Met Gala.

Expect one-of-kind gowns created just for the event—some will adhere to this year's themeRei Kawakubo, founder of luxury brand Comme des Garçons—more than others. Some looks will stay true to their unique sense of style (Janelle Monáe, we're looking at you). Rest assured—everybody will be dressed to the nines. Catch celebs' first impression in the arrivals gallery below!

The event's celebrity co-chair Katy Perry was clad in an Maison Margiela "Artisanal" designed by John Galliano. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer's embroidered wool coat and silk chiffon dress were already head-turners. But it's her red, silk, tulle veil and demure attitude that people are going to be talking about for days. 

The Met Gala's other celeb co-chair Pharrell Williams showed up in his typical uniform: denim jeans and a leather jacket featuring CDG buttons and embellishment. But it was his wife, Helen Lasichanh, who really caught photographers' attention, wearing a red, voluminous, architectural stunner that Rei Kawakubo would be proud of. 

Beyoncé is most likely a no-show this year, meaning the chance to be the last to hit the red off-white carpet is still up for grabs. Which celeb will it be? Keep clicking through the arrivals gallery to find out!

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

