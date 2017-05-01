Whether you're breaking out your dancing shoes or just grabbing a bowl of popcorn, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards have got you covered with a star-studded lineup.

With the awards show just around the corner, nominations and performers have just started being announced, and we couldn't be more excited!

Last month, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and songwriter Julia Michaels appeared on Good Morning America, announcing the nominees for this year's biggest awards, including "Top Artist,""Top 100 Song" and "Top Billboard 200 Album."