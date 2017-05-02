The Met Gala is all about cutting edge fashion, and Kendall Jenner's gown was just that.

Just listen to Julia Haart, the creative director and mastermind behind La Perla a.k.a. the designer of the look. "When I created the dress, it was made with [Kendall] in mind," she said. "The number encompasses what the star represents—it's sensual and revealing, but also simple and easy."

The best part about the garment? No fabric was used in the making of it. Crazy, right?

So how did this stunning ensemble come about then, you wonder? Keep reading.