David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Met Gala is all about cutting edge fashion, and Kendall Jenner's gown was just that.
Just listen to Julia Haart, the creative director and mastermind behind La Perla a.k.a. the designer of the look. "When I created the dress, it was made with [Kendall] in mind," she said. "The number encompasses what the star represents—it's sensual and revealing, but also simple and easy."
The best part about the garment? No fabric was used in the making of it. Crazy, right?
So how did this stunning ensemble come about then, you wonder? Keep reading.
Here's the breakdown: Kendall's dress was made up of 85,000 crystals (in three different shades of black) strung together by one single thread. (Yes, really.) And the body itself was made using a rare technique of combining painted lace and macramé—to avoid using any fabric material. "The idea was to create a body that's all one piece, so nothing moves," Julia explained.
As anyone would be, the supermodel was a bit hesitant about the idea of a fabric-less dress, but thankfully decided to give it a try (and it definitely paid off).
So, after hundreds of hours, five cities and 60 people later, the dress was finally born.
Although it may have taken a ton of work, Kendall managed to look effortless and chic in the gown.
