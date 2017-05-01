Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed their baby boy into the world in March, and we've been patiently waiting to find out more details ever since...especially his name!
Well, the reason it may have taken them so long to reveal their son's moniker is because they only just settled on it.
According to The Daily Mail, Liam and Cheryl finally decided on a unique name for the baby a few days ago, and that name is (drum roll please)...Bear Payne!
A source told the publication, "Liam and Cheryl couldn't decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options. But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear."
Meanwhile, the One Direction crooner and his girlfriend welcomed their baby boy into the world on March 22.
Liam took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about fatherhood, sharing the very first photo of his song.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
Liam added, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"
Cheryl also took to Instagram with her own announcement, sharing the same photo and writing, "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts."
She continued, "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."
Though we haven't officially seen Bear since that post, many fans speculated that Cheryl's hairstylist shared a photo of the baby's hands on Snapchat a few weeks ago.