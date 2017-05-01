Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed their baby boy into the world in March, and we've been patiently waiting to find out more details ever since...especially his name!

Well, the reason it may have taken them so long to reveal their son's moniker is because they only just settled on it.

According to The Daily Mail, Liam and Cheryl finally decided on a unique name for the baby a few days ago, and that name is (drum roll please)...Bear Payne!

A source told the publication, "Liam and Cheryl couldn't decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options. But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear."