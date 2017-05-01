Janet Jackson has some big news to share.
After plenty of anticipation and a full-on countdown clock on her personal website, the "All For You" singer shared an announcement with fans.
"Hey you guys, it's me Jan just in case you don't recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had my baby, but I thank God for him you guys," Janet explained in a YouTube video. "He's so healthy. He's so beautiful, so loving, such a happy baby."
She continued, "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a quick second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."
The news comes five months after the Grammy winner welcomed her first child with Wissam Al Mana.
"She just feels so blessed everything went well and her baby is healthy," a source shared with E! News after the delivery. "She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants."
Fast-forward to April, however, and E! News confirmed that Janet was in fact splitting from her husband.
As for Janet's career in music, many fans have been hoping that the singer will head back on the stage at some point. In July 2016, the artist had to delay the Unbreakable world tour to plan for her expanding family.
As it turns out, the singer had some good news to share with ticket holders.
"I'm continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited you guys. I decided to change the name of the tour: State of the World tour," Janet shared. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
She added, "I want to thank you guys for your patience, for all your support throughout the years. I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7."