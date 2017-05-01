Janet Jackson has some big news to share.

After plenty of anticipation and a full-on countdown clock on her personal website, the "All For You" singer shared an announcement with fans.

"Hey you guys, it's me Jan just in case you don't recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had my baby, but I thank God for him you guys," Janet explained in a YouTube video. "He's so healthy. He's so beautiful, so loving, such a happy baby."

She continued, "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a quick second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

The news comes five months after the Grammy winner welcomed her first child with Wissam Al Mana.