Kim Kardashian Says She "Can't Trust Anyone" Even After Paris Robbers Were Arrested: "That Really Sucks"
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett isn't holding back.
The reality TV star caught up with E! News' Zuri Hall Monday and opened up about her experience on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. Kendra, who has had an estranged relationship with her mother, discussed what it was like going on the show with her. "I just decided to go in there and stick it through," she explained, "because I really closed the door on my mom. I was prepared to go through it and not say one word to her. That doesn't really work out that way."
Kendra also opened up about her past experience going on Marriage Boot Camp with husband Hank Baskett.
"It's so easy to look around and see the cameras and be like, 'This is a TV show, a train wreck TV show that I'm a part of. This ain't therapy,' and then it proves you wrong," she explained. "You're forced to believe in it. You're forced to give because you're so drained. If you're here just do it."
Despite the progress Kendra and her mom made, the former Girls Next Door star wished she had more time on the reality series.
"The hardest part is knowing you only have two weeks to get what you need back. To get closure in your life," Kendra said, adding that she wanted to go to therapy with her mom, but no one wanted to do it. Money was an incentive for both.
As for what she walked away with, Kendra said she learned a huge lesson that she's appreciative to be able to teach others: explore your inner-demons. "Bring up the most painful thing you've ever experienced just pick it apart and experiment how to forgive it," she advised. "You can inspire yourself."
While hanging out with E! News, Kendra also played a game called "What Would Kendra Do?". She had to answer questions such as, "What would you do if your kids came home covered in tattoos?" or "What would you do if you found your son in bed with a girl?".
To find out Kendra's answers, watch the videos!
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man performances start Saturday, May 27 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Tickets are available now on their website. Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays on WE tv.