Casting JonBenét is not like any JonBenét Ramsey movie or special you've seen this year—or ever. And that's exactly what director Kitty Green wanted.

"There have been so many JonBenét Ramsey movies—we're completely original. We went back to the city of Boulder, Colorado where she was murdered 20 years ago and we interviewed community members," Green told E! News about her Netflix documentary. "We basically asked people to audition for a series of casting tapes essentially for reenactments."

Green interviewed 200 people, but only 72 made it into the film.