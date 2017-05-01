Congratulations are in order for Ryan Seacrest!

On Monday morning, Ryan was announced as Kelly Ripa's Live! co-host. The show will now be called Live! With Kelly and Ryan, and Kelly couldn't be more excited to have Ryan as her co-host.

After their first show, the duo talked to press about their experience together. When asked how Ryan did on his first day, Kelly gave Ryan a "100 out of 10."

"He is a seamless broadcaster," Kelly said. "There is nobody better."