Congratulations are in order for Ryan Seacrest!
On Monday morning, Ryan was announced as Kelly Ripa's Live! co-host. The show will now be called Live! With Kelly and Ryan, and Kelly couldn't be more excited to have Ryan as her co-host.
After their first show, the duo talked to press about their experience together. When asked how Ryan did on his first day, Kelly gave Ryan a "100 out of 10."
"He is a seamless broadcaster," Kelly said. "There is nobody better."
While Ryan was announced as the chosen co-host on Monday, there were many others in the running for the position.
