Flashback Alert! Relive These A-Listers’ First MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards may be all about the present, but we're traveling back in time. Get your popcorn ready.

As we're just days away from the annual award show, dozens of Hollywood A-listers are expected to take their seats inside the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday and cross their fingers for their name to be called. However, for many of them, this is hardly their first time at the star-studded ceremony.

Whether they were a first-time nominee, presenter or simply walking the red carpet for the first time, many of this year's nominees attended the show for the first time upwards of a decade ago and have already racked up dozens of nominations, wins and even the coveted Trailblazer Award since.