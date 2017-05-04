Flashback Alert! Relive These A-Listers’ First MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards may be all about the present, but we're traveling back in time. Get your popcorn ready. 

As we're just days away from the annual award show, dozens of Hollywood A-listers are expected to take their seats inside the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday and cross their fingers for their name to be called. However, for many of them, this is hardly their first time at the star-studded ceremony.

Whether they were a first-time nominee, presenter or simply walking the red carpet for the first time, many of this year's nominees attended the show for the first time upwards of a decade ago and have already racked up dozens of nominations, wins and even the coveted Trailblazer Award since. 

 

Take This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who's nominated this year for "Best Actor in a Show." Before she was the toast of television, she was singing her teenage heart out in the silver screen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' A Walk to Remember. It was her turn as the cancer-stricken Jamie Sullivan that earned her the honor of "Best Breakthrough Performance" in 2002 and her first golden popcorn statue. 

Less than a decade later, Emma Stone took the stage to accept her first statue for "Best Comedic Performance" in Easy A and she didn't take the honor lightly. 

Emma Stone, MTV VMA 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"This really made my night and my week and my year," she told the audience of screaming fans. 

As for Zac Efron, who took home his first MTV Movie & TV Award in 2008 for "Best Breakthrough Performance" in Hairspray, he left the fans with a final note. "Without you guys, I wouldn't break through anything," he told them at the mic. 

Let's revisit some more of the 2017 nominees' first times at the MTV Movie and TV Awards as compared to today—with all of the nominations and wins they've collected along the way:

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Ellen Degeneres

KMazur\/WireImage, Michael Rozman\/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres

For his first MTV Movie & TV Award attendance, the talk show host was not only a nominee for "Best Comedic Performance" for Finding Nemo, but also one of the night's presenters. Alongside Kirsten Dunst, she posed as Tobey Maguire in his Spiderman suit only for the audience to soon realize it was all a spoof. This year, she's up for "Best Host."

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Seth Rogen

Jason Merritt\/Tim Mosenfelder\/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Hollywood's favorite funny man has gotten a lot of recognition for his comedic chops at the annual awards, including two nominations for "Best Comedic Performance" and eight more nods in various categories, including "Best Fight" and "Best On-Screen Duo." He's won twice, including in 2015 for "Best WTF Moment" in Neighbors—of course. 

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Hailee Steinfeld

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage, David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

The Edge of Seventeen star is also on the edge of massive fame thanks to her hit music and movie this year. With a "Best Breakthrough Performance" nomination in 2010 for True Grit and a "Best Actor in a Movie" nod this year, Steinfeld is certainly rising in the Hollywood ranks. 

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Emma Stone

Steve Granitz\/WireImage, JOE KLAMAR\/AFP\/GettyImages

Emma Stone

From funny teen to Oscar winner, this actress has come a long way—and a few hair colors. While the star first attended the show in 2008, she took home her first statue on her first nomination in 2011 for Best Comedic Performance in Easy A. She's collected seven additional nominations—including this year's for "Best Kiss" in La La Land—as well as the 2012 Trailblazer Award. 

"I know that when you're a teenager and even sometimes when you're an adult—what sets you apart can feel like a burden and it's not," she told the crowd five years ago. "A lot of the time, it's what makes you great."

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Mandy Moore

Dave Hogan\/MP\/Getty Images, avid Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

The teen pop star made her first splash at the 2001 ceremony 16 (!) years ago and was honored with the MTV Movie Award for "Best Breakthrough Performance" the following year for A Walk to Remember with an additional nod for "Best Musical Sequence." She's up again this year for "Best Actor in a Show" for the smash TV hit, This Is Us. 

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Taraji P. Henson

Jeffrey Mayer\/WireImage, Jordan Strauss\/Invision\/AP

Taraji P. Henson

The Hidden Figures star has had quite the career since her first strut down the MTV Movie & TV Award red carpet in 2005. 12 years and six nominations later, she's among the biggest silver screen successes in Hollywood. All she needs on Sunday is a golden popcorn statue.

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Hugh Jackman

Kevin Winter\/Getty Images, TPG\/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman

The on-screen Wolverine has been nominated six times at the MTV Movie & TV Awards beginning in 2001. Will this be his year with two nods for Logan? We'll have to tune in to find out. 

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Ryan Gosling

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic, Barry King\/WireImage.com

Ryan Gosling

This Oscar winner may have started out a little scruffy at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, but all these years later, he's a sleek movie star. However, we'll never be able to forget the time he accepted the MTV Movie Award for "Best Kiss" for his liplock with Rachel McAdams in The Notebook by recreating it with her on stage. 13 years later, it's still fresh in our mind. 

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Zac Efron

John Shearer\/WireImage, Kevin Winter\/Getty Images for MTV

Zac Efron

Since first attending the show in 2007, the Baywatch star has shed his High School Musical haircut and transformed into a full-fledged Hollywood hunk. He's certainly been acknowledged for his washboard abs, taking the award for "Best Shirtless Performance" home twice with three additional wins and six more nominations, including this year for "Best Kiss" alongside Anna Kendrick in Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates.

MTV Movie Nominees Then and Now, Emma Watson

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Emma Watson

The child star stepped on this award show's red carpet six years ago in 2011. While a lot has changed since then, it's clear she's always been a favorite at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with a dozen nominations and two wins, including the 2013 Trailblazer Award. 

"I was the girl in the front of the class who was the first person to put her hand up, and it's often not cool to be the person that puts themself out there, and I've often gotten teased mercilessly," she said in her speech. "Ultimately, if you truly pour your heart into what you believe in—even if it makes you vulnerable—amazing things can and will happen."

Don't miss the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing this Sunday at 8/7c on MTV. 

