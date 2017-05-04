Flashback Alert! Relive These A-Listers’ First MTV Movie Awards

M. Caulfield/WireImage
The MTV Movie & TV Awards may be all about the present, but we're traveling back in time. Get your popcorn ready.
As we're just days away from the annual award show, dozens of Hollywood A-listers are expected to take their seats inside the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday and cross their fingers for their name to be called. However, for many of them, this is hardly their first time at the star-studded ceremony.
Whether they were a first-time nominee, presenter or simply walking the red carpet for the first time, many of this year's nominees attended the show for the first time upwards of a decade ago and have already racked up dozens of nominations, wins and even the coveted Trailblazer Award since.
Take This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who's nominated this year for "Best Actor in a Show." Before she was the toast of television, she was singing her teenage heart out in the silver screen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' A Walk to Remember. It was her turn as the cancer-stricken Jamie Sullivan that earned her the honor of "Best Breakthrough Performance" in 2002 and her first golden popcorn statue.
Less than a decade later, Emma Stone took the stage to accept her first statue for "Best Comedic Performance" in Easy A and she didn't take the honor lightly.
"This really made my night and my week and my year," she told the audience of screaming fans.
As for Zac Efron, who took home his first MTV Movie & TV Award in 2008 for "Best Breakthrough Performance" in Hairspray, he left the fans with a final note. "Without you guys, I wouldn't break through anything," he told them at the mic.
Let's revisit some more of the 2017 nominees' first times at the MTV Movie and TV Awards as compared to today—with all of the nominations and wins they've collected along the way:
