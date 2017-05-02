Chris Soules Purchased Alcohol on the Night of Fatal Car Accident

New light is being shed on the moments leading up to Chris Soules' involvement in a deadly collision.
E! News has spoken with a local source who was told that on the night of the accident, The Bachelor star—who faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of the accident—purchased a 12-pack of Busch Light from Casey's General Store in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
According to the insider, he made the purchase at approximately 7 p.m. Additionally, the source shared that authorities are aware of the purchase. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed the crash to have occurred at around 8:20 p.m. last Monday, April 24.
Court documents filed Monday and obtained by E! News claim Soules had "empty and partially consumed, open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident."
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
The documents were filed in resistance to the defendant's motion to dismiss the charges against him.
It's currently unclear whether or not he consumed the substances prior to driving or while behind the wheel.
But as this insider and a separate source point out, it's not uncommon for locals to drive with alcohol in their vehicles, describing it as "pretty standard."
"People have beer in the back of pickup trucks all the time. This could have happened to anyone," the second individual shared.
Meanwhile, Mosher's family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the loss of the late farmer and military veteran. A funeral and wake were held in his honor, though Soules was not present for either event.
"There was a lot of laughing. [Kenneth] would have hated all this notoriety, it just wasn't him," friend of Mosher, Margaret Damge, told us. "The more he could do in the background, the better he liked it."
E! News previously confirmed Buchanan County authorities requested a search warrant regarding the investigation. However, documents state that the cause for the warrant as well as the response will remain sealed.
Chris made the 911 call and took Mosher's pulse before authorities arrived at the scene, and his legal team said in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."