Chris Soules Purchased Alcohol on the Night of Fatal Car Accident

New light is being shed on the moments leading up to Chris Soules' involvement in a deadly collision.

E! News has spoken with a local source who was told that on the night of the accident, The Bachelor star—who faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of the accident—purchased a 12-pack of Busch Light from Casey's General Store in Strawberry Point, Iowa.

According to the insider, he made the purchase at approximately 7 p.m. Additionally, the source shared that authorities are aware of the purchase. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed the crash to have occurred at around 8:20 p.m. last Monday, April 24.

Court documents filed Monday and obtained by E! News claim Soules had "empty and partially consumed, open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident."