We all know Kate Middleton's life has played out in front of cameras all over the world, but it turns out the Duchess of Canterbury actually has a deep passion for capturing the world from behind a lens, as evidenced by her just-released portrait of Princess Charlotte, one day ahead of her second birthday.
Kate took the sweet portrait last month at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in England. The image shows Charlotte in front of hay, dressed in a traditional Fair Isle cardigan. These photos are strikingly different than than earlier official portraits taken by famed photographer Mario Testino. We can only assume that's because these have a mother's touch...
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
This isn't the first time that the royal mom has captured her daughter in photos and let the world see into the royal family's life.
In May 2015, Middleton broke with tradition by taking the first official photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte together, soon after her daughter was born. Then, when Charlotte was 6 months old, Middleton released playful images of the peachy-cheeked princess in October 2015. The 35-year-old also photographed Princess Charlotte for her first birthday. Those adorable images were also shared by Kensington Palace this time last year.
Even the Queen's official photographer, Hugo Rittson Thomas, has praised Middleton's photography skills. In a 2016 interview with People, Rittson Thomas complimented the royal shutterbug. "I thought they were wonderful pictures, beautifully shot," he said. "She captured the joy, happiness and youth of her children which is a wonderful thing and sometimes hard to do as a parent."
"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday," the couple's spokesman told E! News in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."
The mother of two may not have Facebook, but like many other proud moms who choose to share images of their kids with family and friends via social media, Middleton clearly loves to treat the world to her two tots.
The duchess, who is known for her grounded parenting style, may be living in a literal palace, but sharing her personal photos of her daughter and son reminds us she's a little more like the rest of us than you'd think...