As for today's portraits, Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday," the couple's spokesman told E! News in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

The mother of two may not have Facebook, but like many other proud moms who choose to share images of their kids with family and friends via social media, Middleton clearly loves to treat the world to her two tots.

The duchess, who is known for her grounded parenting style, may be living in a literal palace, but sharing her personal photos of her daughter and son reminds us she's a little more like the rest of us than you'd think...