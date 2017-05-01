Candace Cameron Bure Flexes Her Abs and Bloats Her Belly in This Hilarious Instagram Video

This is what we call talent. 

While we're already envious of Candace Cameron Bure's strong physique, she also managed to crack us up while flexing her abs in a new Instagram video. 

Alongside Melissa Coulier, co-star Dave Coulier's wife, and celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, the Fuller House star posed for a Boomerang video in a sports bra and colorful workout pants as the women showed off their toned tummies with various moves. For Bure, that meant pushing out her toned midsection and then squeezing it back in for a hilarious effect.

However, Coulier's explanation was the funniest of all. "The evolution of abs..." she captioned the video. "#weareworkingiswear."

"Am I doing it right?" Stokes quipped. Judging by her chiseled waist, she definitely is. 

When they're not posing for Instagram videos mid-workout, Bure and Stokes are often working out together and sharing their entertaining routines on social media. From a glute workout in Bure's dressing room to Saturday morning gymnastics, no style of exercise seems off-limits for this fit duo. 

"You just gotta go move," she told E!'s Carissa Culiner of how she keeps her body in tip-top shape. "A tan always helps. Airport lunges. Butt squats wherever you are. That's what I do."

Someone get these ladies their own workout show because we'd definitely watch!

