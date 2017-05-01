A post shared by Kira Stokes (@kirastokesfit) on May 1, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

This is what we call talent.

While we're already envious of Candace Cameron Bure's strong physique, she also managed to crack us up while flexing her abs in a new Instagram video.

Alongside Melissa Coulier, co-star Dave Coulier's wife, and celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, the Fuller House star posed for a Boomerang video in a sports bra and colorful workout pants as the women showed off their toned tummies with various moves. For Bure, that meant pushing out her toned midsection and then squeezing it back in for a hilarious effect.

However, Coulier's explanation was the funniest of all. "The evolution of abs..." she captioned the video. "#weareworkingiswear."