Is Teen Mom OG about to welcome another baby?!

In Monday's episode of the MTV hit series, Tyler Baltierra revealed he was ready for another child while preparing for their daughter Novalee Reign's second birthday party. Catelynn Lowell's reponse? "You're nuts."

So yeah, it's safe to say the fan-favorite couple is not on the same page when it comes to possibly expanding their brood.

Still, Tyler kept pressing, asking, "How long do you think? How long do we have to wait, honey?"