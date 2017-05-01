Is Teen Mom OG about to welcome another baby?!
In Monday's episode of the MTV hit series, Tyler Baltierra revealed he was ready for another child while preparing for their daughter Novalee Reign's second birthday party. Catelynn Lowell's reponse? "You're nuts."
So yeah, it's safe to say the fan-favorite couple is not on the same page when it comes to possibly expanding their brood.
Still, Tyler kept pressing, asking, "How long do you think? How long do we have to wait, honey?"
Catelynn admitted she isn't sure if she wants a big family anymore, mostly after her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to Nova in January 2015. "It makes me way more hesitant this time around for some reason," she explained.
Tyler then said he hopes to have another baby "by next year" and is really hoping for a boy. (He's even googled if there's scientifically-proven ways to increase the chances of having a boy.)
Later in the episode, Catelynn makes it clear they still have a lot to discuss before getting pregnant, saying, "I'm on birth control for 10 years, so unless I get it taken out, s—t ain't happening." When they acknowledge this is the smart way to do it, a producer astutely points out, "It's what you guys didn't do when you were 16."
However, it seems like the Teen Mom star has had a change of heart since this episode filmed in January.
The couple got fans' hopes up in April when they posted fake pregnancy announcement on social media. "Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv," Catelynn shared to her 2.6 million followers with a photo of a cartoon character placed on a sonogram image.
Soon after, she shared another image with the words, "I'm just kidding…but seriously I would love one soon."
After receiving backlash for their online prank, Catelynn made it clear she does want to expand their family someday.
"Wahhh I'm ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra," she shared on Twitter. Tyler added, "Me too babe."
Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.