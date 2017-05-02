Tony Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Give it up for the best of Broadway!

Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me) were on hand to reveal which musicals and plays are in the running.

Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual event, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. It will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," Spacey—who received his first Tony Award in 1991—joked in a statement to E! News in April. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."