This... is your new Live! co-host!

After a year-long hunt, filled with a stacked rotating roster of guest co-hosts trying to out-charm each other in an attempt to replace Michael Strahan, the search for Kelly Ripa's new co-host on Live! is finally over: World, meet Ryan Seacrest!

OK, so EVERYONE knows who Ryan Seacrest is. Well...almost everyone, as E! News decided to see how our moms (aka some of Live With Kelly's most loyal viewers) felt about the huge announcement, which was made during Monday's show.

Many were excited. A few were surprised. One was thinking about Katherine Heigl's litter box. Here are our mom's reactions to Ryan landing one of Hollywood's most sought-after gigs...