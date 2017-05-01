This year's award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. and Adam Devine will host for the first time.

The Fast & Furious franchise will be receiving this year's Generation Award as its eighth installment is currently the No.1 movie in the world.

This is the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards and Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece. Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series, and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).