Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'!
MTV recently announced that J Balvinis set to perform at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and now the "Safari" singer is telling E! News how he's feeling about the highly-anticipated performance with Pitbulland Camila Cabello.
The three stars will hit the stage to perform their hit "Hey Ma," which is on The Fate of the Furious' soundtrack.
This year's award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. and Adam Devine will host for the first time.
The Fast & Furious franchise will be receiving this year's Generation Award as its eighth installment is currently the No.1 movie in the world.
This is the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards and Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece. Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series, and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).
The 31-year-old Colombian is extremely excited about the song's TV debut, "I'm very grateful, this is the first time that I'm going to be at the MTV Movie Awards performing the soundtrack to The Fate of the Furious with Pitbull, Camila Cabello and myself," he said. "I can't believe it, and I'm very grateful. It's another step in my career."
When we asked him if he would watch the award show in the past, he said, "I've always been a big fan, that's why it's so crazy to me right now."
As for far as the performance goes, Balvin couldn't give any hints but did say, "It's going to be fire, you know, it's the Latin vibes."
We'll have to tune in and see what this talented trio has in store for us!