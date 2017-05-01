Kelly Ripa finally has found her new partner in daytime crime: Ryan Seacrest.

The selection might seem random, as there were a few other guest co-hosts who seemed to have an edge on the entertainment star. Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen, Christian Slater, Fred Savage, Jussie Smollett and even Pennsylvania teacher Richard Curtis all seemed like frontrunners, but in the end it was Seacrest. So how are the other contenders feeling?

Curtis took to Instagram to congratulate Seacrest by sharing a picture of him and Ripa working together earlier this year.