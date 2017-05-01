Kelly Ripa finally has found her new partner in daytime crime: Ryan Seacrest.
The selection might seem random, as there were a few other guest co-hosts who seemed to have an edge on the entertainment star. Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen, Christian Slater, Fred Savage, Jussie Smollett and even Pennsylvania teacher Richard Curtis all seemed like frontrunners, but in the end it was Seacrest. So how are the other contenders feeling?
Curtis took to Instagram to congratulate Seacrest by sharing a picture of him and Ripa working together earlier this year.
"Congrats to @ryanseacrest who became the luckiest man in showbiz (again) and got announced as @kellyripa's new cohost on @livekelly," he began his caption. "I just wanted to give every person who has been following my journey a huge thank you for all the love and support you've shown. This has been an experience of a lifetime, and don't plan on ending this here. Please stay tuned everyone, this is just the beginning. Thanks for being awesome."
Curtis ended his message with a friendly reminder to his former bosses. "Summer break is in a month so I'm available to fill in still @livekelly @gellman @livekelly :)," he wrote.
David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Ripa's BFF and part-time co-host Cohen also wished Seacrest well in his new job. "Mazel @RyanSeacrest!! #LiveKellyRyan," Cohen tweeted.
O'Connell, who appeared to be many viewers' first choice, kept his head held high Monday morning. "Congrats to my old friends @RyanSeacrest and @KellyRipa and even Gelman! Ha! Love you all @LiveKelly," he wrote. O'Connell's wife, Rebecca Romijn, also sent Seacrest her congratulations but admitted she hoped for a different outcome.
"Congrats @KellyRipa & @RyanSeacrest Was really hoping @LiveKelly was gonna choose @MrJerryOC so I could hang with @MarkConsuelos," she tweeted. O'Connell retweeted his wife's message.
CNN journalist Anderson Cooper couldn't have been happier for the former American Idol host and his best friend. "Congratulations @RyanSeacrest, you get to join the best person i know, @KellyRipa every day! Can't wait to watch!" Cooper tweeted.
What do you think of the new Live! With Kelly and Ryan? Sound off in the comments!