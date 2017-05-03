The Miz might be in some trouble with Maryse on tonight's Total Divas.

On the episode, the couple decides to go on a honeymoon, three years after they tied the knot. The duo has been so busy with work that they haven't had time to go on a honeymoon, so now that they finally take the time off, Maryse is looking to have some "sexy time" with her husband on their tropical vacation.

But on the first night of the trip, The Miz is paying more attention to his fantasy football league than his wife. Even when Maryse tries to seduce her husband, The Miz is totally focused on his computer!