Trouble in Paradise! Watch The Miz Totally Ignore Maryse While She Tries to Seduce Him: "I Guess Football Is More Important"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

The Miz might be in some trouble with Maryse on tonight's Total Divas.

On the episode, the couple decides to go on a honeymoon, three years after they tied the knot. The duo has been so busy with work that they haven't had time to go on a honeymoon, so now that they finally take the time off, Maryse is looking to have some "sexy time" with her husband on their tropical vacation.

But on the first night of the trip, The Miz is paying more attention to his fantasy football league than his wife. Even when Maryse tries to seduce her husband, The Miz is totally focused on his computer!

Photos

The Miz & Maryse's Cutest Pics

The Miz, Maryse, Total Divas, Total Divas 615

E!

"It's my first night on my honeymoon and I'm trying to have sexy time and I'm trying to have a fun time with my husband," Maryse says in the clip above. "I guess football is more important."

So will Maryse forgive The Miz?

Watch the clip above to see Maryse try to seduce her husband and then check out Total Divas to see if she forgives Mike for totally ignoring her!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

