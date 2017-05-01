During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dylan Minnette, Clay Jensen on the show, said the chatter about the graphic visuals in the series should be considered a success because now viewers are talking.

"The main goal, overall, is to start conversations that we think are necessary to be had and to bring these issues to light and to show them in a real way," Minnette said. "If people are talking about it, we've reached our goal because these conversations—people need to talk about this."

Rumors of 13 Reasons Why season two have been circulating for weeks. Netflix has not officially announced the renewal.

"We don't know yet. We really don't," Minnette told Ellen DeGeneres. "I feel like the world's going to know before we do if it happens. I'll be online and be like, 'Oh, there's a second season.'"