"She'll be devastated."

On Wednesday's episode of Total Divas, Nikki Bella has a meeting with WWE to see if she's cleared to participate in SummerSlam 2016. While she's in the meeting, Brie Bella anxiously waits to hear the news.

We've seen on the show that Nikki has already been cleared by her doctor to return to the ring, but at this point WWE still hasn't cleared her. While waiting to get cleared, Nikki has been working really hard on her comeback and Brie knows how upset her sister will be if she doesn't get cleared.

"Nicole's worked so damn hard to get to this point," Brie says in the clip above. "And she has so much hope that she's gonna get back in that ring at SummerSlam."