Taken's Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) has a particular set of skills, one of them being giving great speeches. One of those speeches will finally be delivered during the Taken season one finale on NBC tonight, May 1.

In the finale, "I Surrender," Bryan's girlfriend Asha (Brooklyn Sudano) is taken captive by Carlos Mejia (Romano Ozari). She's then put on the phone to plea for her life and Bryan's help; Bryan launches the prequel to his "particular set of skills speech."

"I know that he's there with you. I know that he can hear me. I need you to listen very carefully. I am coming. I will find you. And I will find him. And there's nothing he or anyone else can do to stop me now. Nothing," Bryan says in the exclusive preview below.