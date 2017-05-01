Taken's Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) has a particular set of skills, one of them being giving great speeches. One of those speeches will finally be delivered during the Taken season one finale on NBC tonight, May 1.
In the finale, "I Surrender," Bryan's girlfriend Asha (Brooklyn Sudano) is taken captive by Carlos Mejia (Romano Ozari). She's then put on the phone to plea for her life and Bryan's help; Bryan launches the prequel to his "particular set of skills speech."
"I know that he's there with you. I know that he can hear me. I need you to listen very carefully. I am coming. I will find you. And I will find him. And there's nothing he or anyone else can do to stop me now. Nothing," Bryan says in the exclusive preview below.
Compare that with Liam Neeson's famous speech in the movie Taken (below) now.
"I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you're looking for ransom, I can tell you I don't have money but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career," Neeson's Bryan says in the film. "Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that will be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you."
Speeches, you got to start somewhere.
Also going down in the Taken season finale: The FBI threatens to remove Christina (Jennifer Beals) from command, so Bryan and John (Gaius Charles) lead a rogue mission to stop Carlos Mejia's associates before they make it across the border. It's just them against the world, no allies left to assist them. Can everyone make it out alive?
Taken also stars Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Jose Pablo Cantillo, James Landry Hébert, Simu Liu and Jennifer Marsala.
The season finale of Taken airs Monday, May 1 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
