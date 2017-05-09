It's a new baby boy for Zooey Deschanel.

The New Girl actress and her husband Jacob Pechenik have welcomed a son, the actress' rep confirmed to People. According to the magazine, the famous mom and dad named their new child Charlie Wolf Pechenik. As another source told the magazine, Charlie arrived last week in Los Angeles.

"Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family," her rep told the outlet.

The married pair will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in June. The couple welcomed a daughter, Elsie Otter Pechenik, in August 2015. It seems the new parents of two are keeping with a theme as both of their kids' middle names are animal-themed!