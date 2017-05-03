Veronika Obeng is going where she's never gone before: the Taco Bell drive-thru.

In this hilarious sneak peek from tomorrow night's series premiere of Second Wives Club, Katie Cazorla decides to treat her girlfriend to a surprise lunch at one of her favorite fast food locations.

Initially, Veronika is "super excited" about the adventure as the ladies take a ride in her Rolls-Royce. But that excitement disappears fast, as she turns and starts pulling up to the first window.

"Have you lost your mind?!" she asks Katie. "The restaurant better be behind here."