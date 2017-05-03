What Happens at The Abbey Cast Spills Drunk Horror Stories: Fights, Face Licking and Peeing in the VIP
Veronika Obeng is going where she's never gone before: the Taco Bell drive-thru.
In this hilarious sneak peek from tomorrow night's series premiere of Second Wives Club, Katie Cazorla decides to treat her girlfriend to a surprise lunch at one of her favorite fast food locations.
Initially, Veronika is "super excited" about the adventure as the ladies take a ride in her Rolls-Royce. But that excitement disappears fast, as she turns and starts pulling up to the first window.
"Have you lost your mind?!" she asks Katie. "The restaurant better be behind here."
But Katie is unfazed as she starts eyeing all the treats. "Oh my god, they have new stuff on the menu!" she exclaims. "They have Freezes! Whaaa!"
Meanwhile, Veronika is struggling to maneuver through the drive-thru without getting a scratch on her luxury car. "I don't even think my car fits…," she worries. "Oh my god, my car's gonna get stuck!"
"I take the Mercedes in here all the time," Katie reassures her.
She then takes control of the situation and orders up a Mexican feast. "Why don't you let me get what I love and you will see how good this s--t is?" she says. "Can I get four crunchy tacos, nachos and can you add Latin rice and jalapeños?"
But that's not all. "I want pintos and cheese with sour cream and cinnamon twist," she adds. "F--k this! Let's go!"
However, as Veronika starts to pull forward, she actually does get stuck in the corner of drive-thru. "What's that beeping?" Katie asks.
"It's my car saying you're too close to something!" Veronika responds as she's freaking out.
See her Taco Bell meltdown in the clip above!
Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!