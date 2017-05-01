6 Vogue Cover Girls Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

Scoring an invite is a sign you've made it, and guest lists are submitted to Wintour for approval. Céline Dion will make her debut at the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a custom Versace design. Fans can expect to see a mix of actresses, athletes, chefs, models and singers walking the red carpet.

The event was started in 1946. But, unlike Blake Lively and Taylor Swift , not every Vogue cover girl has climbed the museum's steps. Here, E! News looks at A-listers who've yet to attend: