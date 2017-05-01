6 Vogue Cover Girls Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is the event of the season.

Vogue cover girls like Beyoncé and Rihanna have become red carpet regulars at the party, which Anna Wintour has overseen since 1995. It's become one of the biggest fundraisers in New York City—just last spring, the Anna Wintour Costume Center raised about $13.5 million. This year's co-chairs include Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Scoring an invite is a sign you've made it, and guest lists are submitted to Wintour for approval. Céline Dion will make her debut at the 2017 Met Gala, wearing a custom Versace design. Fans can expect to see a mix of actresses, athletes, chefs, models and singers walking the red carpet.

The event was started in 1946. But, unlike Blake Lively and Taylor Swift , not every Vogue cover girl has climbed the museum's steps. Here, E! News looks at A-listers who've yet to attend:

Adele, Vogue

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott\/Annie Leibovitz\/Vogue

Adele

The Grammy winner scored her first cover in March 2012 (shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott). Adele graced the pages of Vogue again in March 2016 (shot by Annie Leibovitz).

Jennifer Aniston, Voge

Mario Testino (2)\/Craig McDean (1)\/Vogue

Jennifer Aniston

"America's Sweetheart" has modeled for the fashion magazine three times: in August 2002 (shot by Mario Testino), April 2006 (shot by Testino) and December 2008 (shot by Craig McDean).

Angelina Jolie, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz (4)\/Mario Testino (1)\/Vogue

Angelina Jolie

The Academy Award winner has been the face of Vogue five times. It began in April 2002 (shot by Leibovitz). Jolie later appeared on covers in March 2004 (shot by Testino), January 2007 (shot by Leibovitz), December 2010 (shot by Leibovitz) and November 2015 (shot by Leibovitz).

Michelle Obama, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz\/Vogue

Michelle Obama

The First Lady trusted Leibovitz to shoot her in March 2009, April 2013 and December 2016.

Britney Spears, Vogue

Herb Ritts\/Vogue

Britney Spears

The singer played up her girl-next-door image in the November 2001 issue (shot by Herb Ritts).

Meryl Streep, Vogue

Vogue

Meryl Streep

In January 2012, at age 62, the Oscar-winning actress became the magazine's oldest cover star.

