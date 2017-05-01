Ahead of fashion's biggest night of the year, co-chairs Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen kept their outfits low key.

The New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel are two of the 2017 Met Gala's hosts, so prior to the big soiree the couple opted to match at an exclusive dinner the night before. Brady and Bündchen opted for black blazers over white tees and black pants. Bündchen opted for a strappy heel to pump up (pun intended) her look, while her football star husband kept it chic in black dress shoes.

Hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the dinner also featured guests such as Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Huma Abedin. Caroline Kennedy, the former ambassador to Japan, will join the Toyko-born designer as an honorary chair.