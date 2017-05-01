EXCLUSIVE!

Jana Kramer Reunited With Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Over the Weekend

Jana Kramer

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Jana Kramer was spotted with her ex, Mike Caussin, over the weekend.

The actress and country singer threw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday. After her big moment, E! News can confirm she was hanging out with her ex.

Caussin was likely there to support Kramer as she took to the mound in front of the packed stadium. She looked cute in her Dodgers jersey with the number 31 printed on the back, which she paired with cut-off black shorts and tennis shoes.

She took to Instagram to share a video from the exciting moment. In it, we watch as she joyfully runs out to the mound before throwing the pitch—and hey! She even did a pretty good job!

"Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!!" She captioned the post, adding, "#Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la."

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Meanwhile, Kramer and Caussin separated after a year of marriage in August 2016.

"This has been difficult for Jana but her priority is being there for her [daughter]," a source said at the time.

It was later revealed that the former NFL player had cheated on her "multiple times with multiple women." We also found out he had entered a rehabilitation center in Mississippi following their separation due to sex addiction. 

The couple got engaged on her 31st birthday back in December 2014 after dating for four months. They ended up tying the knot in May of 2015. They welcomed their daughterJolie, into the world on January 31, 2016.

