During their first show together the two interviewed Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and 11-year-old P.J. Ball showed off his Sport Stacking skills with cups. When asked to describe their chemistry, Ripa and Seacrest said it's just there.

"That's a thing that I always find so interesting. People always talk about chemistry and that is for other people to describe, that's not for us to describe because we're just being with each other," Ripa said. "We like each other so we enjoy our time together. So, I can't describe my chemistry with you."

"I think it's just the naturalness to being next to each other that hopefully comes across. I think when we're hosting the show, I don't know what she's going to say, but I kind of know when she's going to say something-ish. I think you feel the same way," Seacrest added.