Frank Underwood is back and so too is his complete and utter disdain for the American people.
Netflix has finally released the official trailer for House of Card's fifth season, dropping on the streaming giant on Tuesday, May 30, and amidst quick shots of the season's dramatic action—Guns! Blood! Redacted files! A same-sex hook-up for POTUS?!—is a deeply cynical monologue from Frank (Kevin Spacey) to Claire (Robin Wright) regarding the population of the country they're so desperate to rule.
"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do," Frank tells his wife. "I know exactly what they need. They're like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths, teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears."
However, Frank knows what's best for the pathetic lot whose vote he so desperately needs: Him. "Lucky for them, they have me," he continues. "They have you. Underwood 2016. 2020. 2024. 2028. 2032. 2036. One nation, Underwood." Oh, boy.
Season five picks up right where season four left off, with President Underwood fighting to keep that title in a contentious election against Joel Kinnaman's Will Conway, while he also struggles to keep his marriage to Claire alive. Along with Spacey, Wright and Kinnaman, the new seasons also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil and Paul Sparks. It will be the series' first without creator Beau Willimon at the helm.
Season five of House of Cards will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30.