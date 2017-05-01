Frank Underwood is back and so too is his complete and utter disdain for the American people.

Netflix has finally released the official trailer for House of Card's fifth season, dropping on the streaming giant on Tuesday, May 30, and amidst quick shots of the season's dramatic action—Guns! Blood! Redacted files! A same-sex hook-up for POTUS?!—is a deeply cynical monologue from Frank (Kevin Spacey) to Claire (Robin Wright) regarding the population of the country they're so desperate to rule.

"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do," Frank tells his wife. "I know exactly what they need. They're like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths, teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears."