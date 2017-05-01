Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The stars of 13 Reasons Why are playing coy when it comes to season two.
Despite internet chatter pointing towards an imminent renewal for the breakout Netflix hit that was originally touted as a limited series, Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford are insisting that they're unaware of the streaming giant's plans for the heavy drama.
"We don't know yet. We really don't," Minnette told Ellen DeGeneres during the duo's talk show debut on Monday. "I feel like the world's going to know before we do if it happens. I'll be online and be like, 'Oh, there's a second season.'"
Talk quickly turned to 13 Reasons Why's stark and graphic depiction of teenager Hannah Baker's (Langford) suicide following compounding instances of bullying and a brutal rape, which has stirred up quite the controversy in the wake of the show's sudden popularity. While some have argued that the show might unintentionally glamorize suicide by presenting no viable alternatives for Hannah to seek help—the series even prompted a new TV rating in New Zealand—Minnette countered that the show's succeeded at its main goal, which was to finally get people talking about this painful topic.
"The main goal, overall, is to start conversations that we think are necessary to be had and to bring these issues to light and to show them in a real way," he said. "If people are talking about it, we've reached our goal because these conversations—people need to talk about this."
In a statement, Netflix previously told E! News, "From the onset of work on 13 Reasons Why, we have been mindful both of the show's intense themes and the intended audience. We support the unflinching vision of the show's creators, who engaged the careful advice of medical professionals in the script writing process. The series carries a TV-MA rating as well as graphic content warnings preceding specific episodes, along with an after-show and companion website with additional resources. Our members tell us that 13 Reasons Why has helped spark important conversations in their families and communities around the world."
For more from Minnette and Langford's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, be sure to check out the clip above!
Are you hoping for a second season? Sound off in the comments below.
Season one of 13 Reasons Why is available for streaming now on Netflix.