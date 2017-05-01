The stars of 13 Reasons Why are playing coy when it comes to season two.

Despite internet chatter pointing towards an imminent renewal for the breakout Netflix hit that was originally touted as a limited series, Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford are insisting that they're unaware of the streaming giant's plans for the heavy drama.

"We don't know yet. We really don't," Minnette told Ellen DeGeneres during the duo's talk show debut on Monday. "I feel like the world's going to know before we do if it happens. I'll be online and be like, 'Oh, there's a second season.'"