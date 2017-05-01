Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, debuted a gorgeous accessory at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night: her engagement ring.The gorgeous bling turned heads on the cream-and-blue carpet as she walked in shortly after her famous mother.

Shaffer became engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani, in March, officially keeping her relationship within the Vogue family. Wintour and Sozzani became close friends in 1988 when they both started at the famed publication and remained tight ever since, so it's no surprise that her daughter and his son would get together.