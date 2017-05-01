Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, debuted a gorgeous accessory at the 2017 Met Gala Monday night: her engagement ring.The gorgeous bling turned heads on the cream-and-blue carpet as she walked in shortly after her famous mother.
Shaffer became engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani, in March, officially keeping her relationship within the Vogue family. Wintour and Sozzani became close friends in 1988 when they both started at the famed publication and remained tight ever since, so it's no surprise that her daughter and his son would get together.
Venturelli/WireImage
Romance rumors between the couple began when Shaffer attended Francesco's documentary about his mother, Franca: Chaos & Creation, which came out last fall. We can only imagine the wedding attire that this Vogue power couple will bring when they say, "I do."
Despite being raised by two of the most influential women in fashion, both Shaffer and Carrozzini took their careers in another direction. Shaffer works as a segment producer for Late Night With Seth Meyers and her fiancé works as film director and photographer who has directed music videos for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj.
Congratulations again to the happy couple!
