Chris Soules Absent From Funeral for Man Killed in Fatal Car Accident

Chris Soules did not attend the funeral for Kenneth Mosher, the man who was killed in the car accident involving the former Bachelor star last week.
The funeral was held today at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Iowa where tons of people gathered to celebrate Mosher's life. E! News can confirm about a dozen Patriot Guards were lined outside the building in honor of the late farmer who was also a veteran. However, no one from the Soules family attended.
We spoke to one of the funeral attendees and friend of Mosher, Margaret Damge, who told us it was a big, beautiful service.
"I wondered why it wasn't at their church...But the church is so small, it wouldn't have held the crowd," she told us. "The place was packed. He had all these guy friends because he was a golfer, and he was a farmer."
She continued, "If somebody got hurt, he was the first one to go help plant and help people. He was really involved in the town...He was a good guy, a very good guy."
In fact, she said the service was mostly filled with old stories and laughter from the people of the community.
"There was a lot of laughing. He would have hated all this notoriety, it just wasn't him," she told us. "The more he could do in the background, the better he liked it."
She also told us Mosher had a "great family," who is just trying to figure out how to move forward from their tragic loss.
"You know, they're so sad right now," she said. "But you give them a couple months, they're going to want the courts to do their job."
On Sunday, E! News learned a wake was also held at the same funeral home.
"It was a typical wake. Everyone was talking to the family and dropping off cards," a second insider told us. "It was sad. He was relatively young."
We can confirm Soules did not attend the wake either.
Meanwhile, today marks one week since the fatal car accident that lead to Mosher's death.
Last Monday night, E! News learned the former Bachelor star rear-ended a tractor driving near his hometown in Iowa. After calling 911, Soules spoke to the first responders and then left the scene of the accident.
Soules was arrested around 1 a.m. at his Arlington home and appeared in court early Tuesday morning where he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident.
He was released after his mother, Linda, posted $10,000 bail on his behalf, and according to authorities, the cause of the accident—including whether alcohol was a factor—is still under investigation.
In fact, on Friday, E! News confirmed Iowa's Buchanan County authorities requested a search warrant regarding the investigation. However, we've obtained the documents which state that the cause for the warrant as well as the response will remain sealed.
Following the accident, Soules hired a high-powered legal team out of Des Moines to represent him in the trial. The team has filed to have all information regarding the investigation remain sealed due to the high publicity surrounding Soules and the accident.
The attorneys said in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."