Amy Schumer isn't one to play by the rules.

At the start of her interview on NBC's Today Monday, Savannah Guthrie informed viewers, "Amy just said the most terrifying thing. She said, 'Is this live?' And I said, 'Yes, Amy, it's live!'" Schumer, who was seated beside her Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn, played along. "I said, 'Don't worry. I've grown. I've evolved," she joked. "I'm wearing flowers. 'Who is this woman?'"

Hawn joked, "I didn't even recognize her!"

"Stay classy," Guthrie gently warned Schumer. "It's morning TV."

Guthrie enjoyed watching the comedy movie over the weekend, which she described as "kind of wrong in some ways—in a very Amy Schumer way." Both she and Schumer agreed that Hawn is a "legend," with the latter gushing, "There's no one funnier than Goldie. There's no one else!"