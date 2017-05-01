Today
Amy Schumer isn't one to play by the rules.
At the start of her interview on NBC's Today Monday, Savannah Guthrie informed viewers, "Amy just said the most terrifying thing. She said, 'Is this live?' And I said, 'Yes, Amy, it's live!'" Schumer, who was seated beside her Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn, played along. "I said, 'Don't worry. I've grown. I've evolved," she joked. "I'm wearing flowers. 'Who is this woman?'"
Hawn joked, "I didn't even recognize her!"
"Stay classy," Guthrie gently warned Schumer. "It's morning TV."
Guthrie enjoyed watching the comedy movie over the weekend, which she described as "kind of wrong in some ways—in a very Amy Schumer way." Both she and Schumer agreed that Hawn is a "legend," with the latter gushing, "There's no one funnier than Goldie. There's no one else!"
Visibly touched, Hawn told Schumer, "You're funnier."
"I can't even respond to that," Schumer replied. "I'm thinner than you, but that's it. That's it!"
Guthrie later referenced the actresses' appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Hawn said Schumer "could have been my daughter," but she "would have been a troubled daughter." After Hawn reminded her of the interview, Schumer told Guthrie, "We said a lot of things on there we can't say here." If Schumer were Hawn's daughter, the 71-year-old actress said she'd have no advice to offer her. "You don't give advice," Hawn said. "What advice do you give somebody?" Schumer replied, "'Keep your feet in a bucket.' That's what my mom said. Because you can't open your legs...if they're in a bucket.' What? I know it's the morning, but..."
"I fell for it," Guthrie laughed. "I was like, 'Oh, is that a cute expression?' 'Keep your feet in a bucket,' like that's some sweet—' Clearly tickled, Schumer told the broadcaster, "It is sweet."
Hawn said her mother would have offered more direct advice: "Stay off the casting couch."
Snatched is in theaters May 12.
