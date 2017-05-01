April the Giraffe's son finally has a name.

Meet Tajiri! The newborn calf has officially been given the Swahili moniker, which means "hope" and "confidence." Fans can call him Taj for short.

"Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys, as a community globally now. But it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice," the newborn's keeper Allysa Swilley said in a live Facebook video. "We have been able to say we're losing giraffes at an incredibly fast rate and we have given the species a hope."

The mother-son duo became such a public sensation, Animal Adventure Park hosted a baby-naming contest to let the Internet help name the newborn.