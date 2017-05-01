Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins got the luxury treatment for their birthday this weekend!
Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon celebrated their 6th birthdays at Disneyland with their proud papa. Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of his kids cutting his and her own cakes. Moroccan received a two-tier Mickey Mouse cake while Monroe cut into a Minnie Mouse version.
"We Lit!!" he captioned the picture.
In honor of #DemBabies' special day, Nick also shared an adorable throwback of them when they were practically newborns. "Seems like I just took this picture the other day!! Somebody stop the time from flying by..." he wrote alongside the cute pic.
The "Always Be My Baby" songstress posted a photo of when her daughter and son were just wee little babies and gushed about her love for them. "I can't believe it's been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. 'the applause!!!' I love you both more each day. You are the light of my life," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#Supernatural #HappyBirthday #RocnRoe."
Just last week Nick joked with Wendy Williams that the most "diva" thing he had ever seen Mariah do was give birth. The 36-year-old TV and radio personality was asked the "60 degree question" of "What's the most diva thing that you've ever seen Mariah do?"
"Have twins," he replied, joking, "She shut the whole hospital down."
"When they was born, she made me play her music as they was coming out," he continued. "It was a fantasy. They was dancing...to 'Fantasy'."