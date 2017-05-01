Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins got the luxury treatment for their birthday this weekend!

Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon celebrated their 6th birthdays at Disneyland with their proud papa. Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of his kids cutting his and her own cakes. Moroccan received a two-tier Mickey Mouse cake while Monroe cut into a Minnie Mouse version.

"We Lit!!" he captioned the picture.

In honor of #DemBabies' special day, Nick also shared an adorable throwback of them when they were practically newborns. "Seems like I just took this picture the other day!! Somebody stop the time from flying by..." he wrote alongside the cute pic.