Princess Charlotte definitely has a royal resemblance, but who exactly does she take after?

On the heels of a new portrait of the youngster released a day ahead of her second birthday, the youngest daughter of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is certainly growing up before our eyes.

In the snap, taken by her famous mother a month ago at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, Charlotte smirks for the camera as she holds what appears to be a book. She adorably dons a baby blue and yellow Fair Isle cardigan with a Peter Pan collar layered on top.However, if there's any indication of how much she's already grown, it's her chin-length bob secured with a bow clip.

As she transforms into a toddler, little Charlotte certainly bares a resemblance to her royal family, but which relative does she mirror the most? You be the judge.