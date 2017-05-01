Does Princess Charlotte Look Like Queen Elizabeth II's Mini-Me? See All of the Royal Comparisons

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte definitely has a royal resemblance, but who exactly does she take after?

On the heels of a new portrait of the youngster released a day ahead of her second birthday, the youngest daughter of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is certainly growing up before our eyes.

In the snap, taken by her famous mother a month ago at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, Charlotte smirks for the camera as she holds what appears to be a book. She adorably dons a baby blue and yellow Fair Isle cardigan with a Peter Pan collar layered on top.However, if there's any indication of how much she's already grown, it's her chin-length bob secured with a bow clip.

As she transforms into a toddler, little Charlotte certainly bares a resemblance to her royal family, but which relative does she mirror the most? You be the judge. 

Prince Philip, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II

Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge / Universal History Archive/UIG

Here she is with her great-grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. She seems be twinning with England's matriarch, particularly with their matching smirks. 

Prince Charles, Princess Charlotte, Princess Diana

Bettmann / Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge / Studio Lisa/Getty Images

Then, there's her famous grandparents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Getty Images / Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge / Middleton Family/Clarence House

Finally, her royal parents, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. William, you may have cloned yourself!

 

So, who is her doppelgänger? Sound off in the comments!

