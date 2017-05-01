Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
When Ashton Kutcher last appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2016, he was keeping a secret: Mila Kunis was pregnant with their second child. At the time, he did his best to keep quiet as he and Dax Shepard joined Kunis and Kristen Bell for a game of "Never Have I Ever." As Ashton said on Monday's show, Mila feared she might blurt out the news on TV. "She was at that mark of right before you could tell people, but she was worried people were going to know. I was like, 'No one's going to know.' But then you said something, and she thought that you knew, but you didn't know," he tells host Ellen DeGeneres. "I was afraid I was going to come out here and spill the beans—because I have a tendency to do that. It got disconcerting."
The couple welcomed their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, on Nov. 30 at 1:21 a.m. in L.A. "That's a great name," DeGeneres said, "because everybody names their kids the same thing."
Ashton, who initially wanted to name his son Hawkeye, said Mila suggested the name. "We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri.' I was like, 'Donald Trump's not going to win the...'" he said. "And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?' I'm telling you, she called it! It's not even a joke."
Mila suggested the name—and predicted Donald's win—"probably two months out."
"Two weeks later," the 39- year-old Ranch actor said, "I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. I was like, 'I think Dimitri is the name of the baby.' And she was like, 'I know, right?' 'Yeah, that's it!' So, that's it. And then Trump became President. Everything Mila says is right! She's my wife, so that's just what it is. Everything she says is right."
Thankfully, the couple's 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Kutcher isn't "jealous" of her sibling. "Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. I don't know how I'm going to do that. She loves the baby so much," Ashton gushed. "It's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, 'I love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny, like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey!'"
As for Dimitri, Ashton said, "He loves everyone. Anyone comes near him and he's like, 'Hi!'"
"But when Wyatt comes near him...he's like Kung Fu Panda when she comes near. He's afraid she's going to kill him," the father of two said in jest. "I went through a phase where I had to keep Wyatt alive, and then I went through a phase where I had to keep her from killing herself, and now I'm going through a phase where I have to keep her from killing the other baby."
"She loves this baby—maybe more than me," Ashton added. "It's, like, borderline."