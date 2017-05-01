Princess Charlotte is ready for her close-up.

Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess Monday. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," a spokesman for her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, said in a statement. Kate took the sweet portrait last month at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday," the couple's spokesman told E! News in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."