Princess Charlotte is ready for her close-up.
Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess Monday. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," a spokesman for her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, said in a statement. Kate took the sweet portrait last month at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday," the couple's spokesman told E! News in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Kate previously photographed Charlotte in 2016 in honor of her first birthday, and she shared four portraits from that session with the public. In the new image, Prince George's little sister was dressed in a traditional Fair Isle cardigan in baby blue and yellow from John Lewis with a Peter Pan collar poking out of the top. The cute tot also wore a bow clip in her chin-length hair.
Kensington Palace has not revealed how the family plans to celebrate Charlotte's birthday.
Charlotte has only appeared in portraits or been photographed at public engagements a handful of times since her birth. She will be a bridesmaid at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding May 20. George, meanwhile, will be a page boy as the their parents watch them from the pews.