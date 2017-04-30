American Gods has finally arrived, and with it comes one of the craziest, most memorable scenes on TV in a very long time.

The first episode introduced us to a few different gods, who all have a role to play in the upcoming battle. One of those gods (or goddesses) is Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), also known as the Queen of Sheba. We met her as a nice young woman on a first date with an unassuming dude she met online. After drinks, she drew him back to her bedroom, which was all draped in red and filled with candles and statues.

He was astonished and a little unsure of the fact that she was so ready to sleep with him, but "sleep" is a particularly bad word to describe what ensued. They started having sex, and all of a sudden his dirty talk got weird as he started to worship the various parts of her body.

Before you or he or anyone besides Bilquis knew it, he was being swallowed up by her body. Eventually, he was completely gone.

So if you had any doubts that American Gods would take advantage of the fact that it's on premium cable, those doubts are now also completely gone.