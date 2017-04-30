Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Britney Spears, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Laurie Hernandez, 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards is off and running!

Hollywood spent their Sunday afternoon celebrating the best of the best in the world of daytime television, where your favorite talk-show hosts, actors and actresses battled it out for top honors. Amicable exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa represented HGTV on the red carpet, while Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White and The Real co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry also stepped out.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America and The Talk all dominated their respective categories, as well as Steve Harvey

Check out the complete list of winners at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards below: 

Photos

The Incredible World of Daytime TV Chyrons

Outstanding Drama series

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
WINNER:General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series
Red Bird
Tainted Dreams
Tough Love Web Series
Venice The Series

Outstanding Pre-School Children's Series

Bookaboo
Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures
Mutt & Stuff
Sesame Street
Sunny Side Up

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series

Annedroids
Give
Odd Squad
This Just In
Xploration DIY Sci

Outstanding Pre-School Children's Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots
Peg+Cat
The Snowy Day
Tumble Leaf
Wallykazam!

Outstanding Children's Animated Program
Disney Milo Murphy's Law
Dragons: Race to the Edge+
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

The Boy Who Learned To Fly
A Love Story
Octonauts 
Taking Flight
Trollhunters 

Outstanding Culinary Program

America's Test Kitchen
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics
WINNER: Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Guy's Big Bite
The Mind of a Chef
Trisha's Southern Kitchen

Photos

Celebs With Talk Shows

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud 
WINNER: Jeopardy! 
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Judge Judy 
The People's Court
Hot Bench 
Judge Mathis

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Flea Market Flip
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple
Lake Life
Open House

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Jonathan Bird's Blue World
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope
Planet Primetime
Wonder Women
XPLORATION AWESOME PLANET

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
WINNER: Good Morning America
Today Show

Outstanding Talk Show / Informative

WINNER: The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen

Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment

The Talk
The View
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
LIVE with Kelly

Photos

E! News Look of the Day

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood
E! News
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition

Outstanding Special Class Series

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen
Landscapes Through Time with David Dunlop
SuperSoul Sunday
Working in the Theatre

Outstanding Special Class Special

MTV Docs: Transformation
Out of Iraq
Bookaboo New Years Eve Special
The Wildlife Docs: Africa
The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
WINNER: Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright, General Hospital

Photos

Stars Who Bubbled Up from the Soaps

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
WINNER: Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Pre-School Children's or Family Viewing Program

Adrianna Di Liello, Annedroids
Ryan Dillon, Sesame Street
Addison Holley, Annedroids
Isaac Kargten, Odd Squad
Jack McBrayer, Odd Squad

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Kelsey Grammer, Trollhunters
Danny Jacobs, All Hail King Julien
Kate McKinnon, Nature Cat
Andy Richter, All Hail King Julien
Rick Zieff, The Tom & Jerry Show

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Photos

Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan's Best Live Moments

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Daphne Oz, Michael Symon, The Chew
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Larry King, Larry King Now
Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid, Geoffrey Zakarian, The Kitchen
Chris Hedges, On Contact

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

WINNER: Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven Symone, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, The View
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
WINNER: General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
WINNER: General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bryan Craig, General Hospital
Pierson Fodé, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives
Tequan Richmond, General Hospital
Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series


WINNER: Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital
Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hunter King, The Young and the Restless
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless

TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Emmys , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again