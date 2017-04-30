He's such a doting dad and devoted husband!
Jay Z got major points when cameras caught the rapper cradling Beyoncé's baby bump earlier today at the Clippers game in Los Angeles. In the candid moment, the 47-year-old was smiling wide as he placed his hand on her pregnant belly, as the A-list twosome sat court side at the basketball game.
Leaving Blue Ivy Carter at home, the two appear to be on an afternoon date, getting in some alone time as they prepare for the imminent birth of their twins.
BACKGRID
For the up-close-and-personal game, Jay kept it chill with grey jeans, a blue shirt and some Nike kicks. The Grammy winner, whose pregnancy style has been non-stop slaying, donned a black bodycon ensemble, paired with an ornately embroidered suit jacket. Clearly her hubby couldn't keep his hands off of her in this ensemble!
The 35-year-old's style may have won big, but the hometown team did not. The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday with a 104-91 victory.
Despite the "Formation" singer's due date rapidly approaching, she and her husband of nine years had a jam-packed weekend chock full of events.
On Friday night, the couple hit up Jessica Alba's Michael Jackson vs. Prince-themed birthday party at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. For the star-studded bday bash, the crazy-in-love duo joined Jaime King, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Shay Mitchell, Russell Simmons, Will.i.am and Rebecca Gayheart.
Yesterday, the songstress painted the town red—or actually Queen Bey just wore red when she, Jay and their daughter attended mom Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. Earlier today, the proud mama shared a pic from last night's event, in which she wears a $1,395 long-sleeve, skintight red silk plunging "Aurora" gown. She paired the bold look with a flower crown, as only Bey can slay.