He's such a doting dad and devoted husband!

Jay Z got major points when cameras caught the rapper cradling Beyoncé's baby bump earlier today at the Clippers game in Los Angeles. In the candid moment, the 47-year-old was smiling wide as he placed his hand on her pregnant belly, as the A-list twosome sat court side at the basketball game.

Leaving Blue Ivy Carter at home, the two appear to be on an afternoon date, getting in some alone time as they prepare for the imminent birth of their twins.