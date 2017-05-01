Ryan Seacrest has been chosen to be Kelly Ripa's new LIVE co-host, almost exactly a year after Michael Strahan's departure.

The announcement was made on the show Monday. "It's going to be a busy year," Seacrest quipped. He and Ripa then aired footage of him entering the building early Monday morning. He had to hide in his car so no one would see him driving in. Ripa admitted only her kids knew whom she had chosen and said she was shocked they didn't leak. "And our house we don't call it a secret anymore, we call it a Seacrest. We have changed the name of the deodorant to Seacrest, because that's how secretive we have all been," she joked. "We have three teenagers, and I have to tell you that you can trust my kids with anything. I have never seen kids on lock down like my three.