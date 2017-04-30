Are you ready for a perfect storm?

Katy Perry came under fire after likening her recent makeover to former President Barack Obama leaving the White House. The pop star took to Instagram Live over the weekend, and when one fan expressed missing her typically dark locks, Katy clapped back.

"Oh, someone says, 'I miss your old black hair,'" Perry says to the camera, adding in a sarcastic tone, "Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."

She then starts laughing before turning around to see her friends' reactions. "I should leave now," Perry says as someone off camera can be heard telling the singer, "You're cut off!"