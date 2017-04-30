Kelly Ripa Teases LIVE Co-Host Announcement: "Trust Me"

Looks like a new LIVE co-host for Kelly Ripa has finally been chosen.

The LIVE With Kelly star posted on her Instagram page Sunday a video showing her holding a mug that reads "LIVE Kelly ?"

"Tune in tomorrow," she says. "Trust Me."

"We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost," she captioned the video, which was regrammed on the show's Instagram page.

Michael Strahan left his job as LIVE co-host in May for Good Morning America.