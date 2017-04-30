Kelly Ripa Teases LIVE Co-Host Announcement: "Trust Me"

Looks like a new LIVE co-host for Kelly Ripa has finally been chosen.
The LIVE With Kelly star posted on her Instagram page Sunday a video showing her holding a mug that reads "LIVE Kelly ?"
"Tune in tomorrow," she says. "Trust Me."
"We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost," she captioned the video, which was regrammed on the show's Instagram page.
Michael Strahan left his job as LIVE co-host in May for Good Morning America.
He had announced his departure in April 2016. Kelly was caught by surprise and was "livid." Kelly later refused to appear on LIVE for four weekdays, after which ABC apologized. She then returned to LIVE and launched some not-too-subtle zingers about her job.
Celebrities such as Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage, Christian Slater, Carrie Ann Inaba, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel and her husband Mark Consuelos have guest co-hosted LIVE with Kelly since Michael's departure.
David Russell/Disney-ABC Domestic TV via Getty Images
"We really didn't set a time frame for ourselves," Kelly said on Andy's show Watch What Happens Live last December, regarding to co-host search. "We just wanted to wait until we found the right person."
"What we didn't anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly," she said. "We've been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up."