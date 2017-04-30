Zayn Malik Spotted in Wheelchair After Injury

by Corinne Heller

Oh no!

Zayn Malik recently injured his foot and has been using a wheelchair to get around. He was spotted in New York City Saturday sitting in one, with his shoeless, injured foot propped up, while being pushed by a woman.

Zayn injured his foot and is fine," Malik's rep told E! News.

The former One Direction star was visiting girlfriend Gigi Hadid at her apartment, People said.

Zayn is not currently on tour, so he can take it easy for a while. He has a couple of shows scheduled in Japan in mid-June.

Zayn recently celebrated Gigi's birthday, presenting her with a cake and showing her with kisses.

"Happy birthday to my everything," he wrote on Instagram.

"He's a great guy and she's a very smart girl and she's amazing," Second Wives Club star Shiva Safai, the fiancée of Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid, recently told E! News about the couple!. "They have a great relationship."

