Another day, another slay for Beyoncé.

The singer, who is pregnant with twins and in her third trimester, showcased her baby bump in a $1,395 long sleeve, skintight red silk plunging STELLO "Aurora" gown, paired with a flower crown, at her mom Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles Saturday.

The look marked a throwback to her pregnancy announcement photo from February, which showed her kneeling in lingerie on a floral display, and also brought to mind her now-iconic goddess-themed 2017 Grammys performance, in which she wore a golden crown and which also featured flowers onstage and appearances by her and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and her mother.

Beyoncé attended the gala with her husband and daughter and they avoided the red carpet and the press at the event. She posted a pics of herself in her outfit on her website Sunday morning.