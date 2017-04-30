Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Party in Boston Amid Romance Rumors

Tonight, @KylieJenner was in Waltham with Travis Scott, who headlined Bentley University #SpringDay . pic.twitter.com/8BQvgwCWMP

Kylie and Travis had sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted hanging out at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Last week, the two visited Houston. An eyewitness spotted them at the Galleria shopping mall, where they had the luxury women's apparel store Céline closed down just for them.

"They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," the person told E! News.

Kylie and Travis also got cozy while sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. The rapper, a former Rockets ball boy, was seen resting his hand on the reality star's leg.