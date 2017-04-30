Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Party in Boston Amid Romance Rumors

Are things heating up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?
The two appear to be spending more time together recently. On Saturday, Kylie and Travis were spotted in the Boston area, where he had two shows. She wore a knit nude crop top, paired with a white jacket and matching pants and shoes and carried a Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Cerise Speedy 25 purse.
They arrived together at the Bijou nightclub, where he had a gig. Earlier that day, Kylie and Travis were also spotted walking together with their arms around each other at Bentley University, as seen in a Snapchat posted by a fan. He performed as a headliner for the Waltham, Massachusetts college's Spring Day 2017 event that day.
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Tonight, @KylieJenner was in Waltham with Travis Scott, who headlined Bentley University #SpringDay. pic.twitter.com/8BQvgwCWMP— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 30, 2017
Kylie and Travis had sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted hanging out at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
Last week, the two visited Houston. An eyewitness spotted them at the Galleria shopping mall, where they had the luxury women's apparel store Céline closed down just for them.
"They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," the person told E! News.
Kylie and Travis also got cozy while sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. The rapper, a former Rockets ball boy, was seen resting his hand on the reality star's leg.
Kylie, who has not been spotted with longtime boyfriend Tyga in more than a month, and Travis have not commented on the nature of their relationship and neither has appeared on the other's social media feeds.
On Saturday, the reality star stuck mostly to selfies on Instagram, including two showing her wearing the same outfit she wore while at Bentley University with Travis, showcasing some serious under boob.
Kylie is expected to help Travis celebrate his birthday Sunday. He turns 25. The rapper is scheduled to perform at Terminal 5 in New York.