How do you make a prom even more memorable? Add some star power.

The EDM duo The Chainsmokers and Kylie Jenner recently showed up at high school proms, joining a growing list of celebs who have done the same.

The Chainsmokers, made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, surprised students of Huntley High School near Chicago at their prom Saturday and gave a 10-minute performance.

"Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)," they tweeted.

The EDM-pop duo's appearance was actually planned secretly with the help of the school's principal, following the request of a student. 

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Sacramento, High School, Prom

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Kylie had attended the junior prom of Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California in early April. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star served as the date of junior Albert Ochoa, but most of the student body had no idea who he planned to bring and were shocked when she appeared before them. Of course, out came the phones.

Kylie, who wore a one-shoulder mocha gown, was accompanied by BFF Jordyn Woods and flew with her on a private jet to the city. Now that's a cool way to travel to prom!

Justin Bieber

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

In 2015, Justin Bieber crashed the senior prom of Chatsworth Charter High School near Los Angeles. Hailey Baldwin also attended.

Justin had a blast, too. "[I] always wanted to go to prom," he tweeted after the dance. "Thanks for having me. #promcrasher :)"

"He was a good dancer," added an insider.

In 2013, Jason Derulo crashed the prom of Culver City High School near Los Angeles and also performed for the students and announced the prom king and queen. He documented the occasion on YouTube, noting that he never attended his own prom.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez

George Pimentel/WireImage

In 2009, a 16-year-old Selena Gomez left the premiere for her Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program and entered the nearby prom of the Etobicoke Collegiate Institute in Toronto. She got permission from a security guard to enter and danced for a while with a group of girls, People said. The singer then walked back to her premiere and coaxed her co-star Demi Lovato, also 16 at the time, and more friends to return with her to the prom.

They were eventually asked to leave because they were not students, People reported.

"PPP peeps and I crashed a prom tonight and danced with a highschool!! amazing!! I finally had prom!" Selena tweeted.

"Totally crashing a prom with selena, jman, jasmine, marissa, priscilla and michael UNRECOGNIZED!!!!!!!!!" Demi wrote.

